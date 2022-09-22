Thursday Evening 9-22-22

A Kenai grand jury indicted Kirby Calderwood Wednesday in the 2019 killing of Anesha "Duffy" Murnane, of Homer; South Peninsula Hospital’s Derotha Ferraro says the Bartlett street COVID clinic has already run out of the Bivalent Booster doses from Moderna; and Mountain View Elementary School in Kenai doesn’t have its own full-time art teacher, but that isn’t stopping the school from spending an entire week on art — with help from a special guest.

