Tuesday Evening 9-20-22

Researchers monitoring the landslide at Barry Arm in Prince William Sound say movement there is significant in its speed and scope, but they’re no closer to knowing when a catastrophic slide and subsequent tsunami might occur; and organizers hope visitors can take a breath and find peace at a new Japanese community garden and network of trails in Soldotna.

