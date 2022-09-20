© 2022 KBBI
Tuesday Evening 9-20-22

Researchers monitoring the landslide at Barry Arm in Prince William Sound say movement there is significant in its speed and scope, but they’re no closer to knowing when a catastrophic slide and subsequent tsunami might occur; and organizers hope visitors can take a breath and find peace at a new Japanese community garden and network of trails in Soldotna.

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of Duncan House Diner and Bay Realty.

