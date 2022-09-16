© 2022 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Friday Evening 9-16-22

Published September 16, 2022 at 6:30 PM AKDT
On Sunday, community members joined together at Homer’s Mariner Park. Then, at sundown, a torch made contact with a 15-foot tall woven basket, setting it ablaze; Homer police are asking for help finding a man accused of murder and DUI in a crash last winter, who is believed to have left the state and moved to Nevada; and federal scientists are asking Southcentral Alaskans for help tomorrow, counting beluga whales in Cook Inlet.

