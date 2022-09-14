© 2022 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
KBBI Newscast

Wednesday Evening 9-14-22

Published September 14, 2022 at 6:30 PM AKDT
Last month saw record rain levels in Southcentral Alaska and on the Kenai Peninsula. Before that, the area experienced an abnormally dry summer; and the Kenaitze Indian Tribe is working with construction crews in Cooper Landing to excavate and curate artifacts there — which they hope will safeguard objects that have been buried for thousands of years.

Hope McKenney
In 2019, Hope moved to Unalaska/Dutch Harbor to work for Alaska's Energy Desk and KUCB — the westernmost public radio newsroom in the country. She has lived, worked and filed stories from California, New York, Bolivia, Peru, Cuba and Alaska.
