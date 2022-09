Homer is welcoming its first cruise ship in two years this Sunday; the Alaska World Arts Festival – which starts today in Homer – brings together artists and audiences for two weeks of art, culture and ideas; and an Alutiiq artist from the village of Larsen Bay on Kodiak Island is one of this year’s Rasmuson Foundation award winners.

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of Duncan House Diner and Bay Realty.