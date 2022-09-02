© 2022 KBBI
Friday Evening 9-2-22

Published September 2, 2022 at 6:30 PM AKDT
Two harbor seal pups who were rescued earlier this summer after being abandoned on a beach in Kasilof were released back into Cook Inlet last week; Kenai Peninsula Borough Chief of Staff Aaron Rhoades will leave the borough administration with his boss at the end of September, according to a memo from the borough’s legal department, uploaded this week; and KBBI is now broadcasting in Seward.

Hope McKenney
