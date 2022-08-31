© 2022 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Wednesday Evening 8-31-22

Published August 31, 2022 at 6:30 PM AKDT
The Homer-based company Salmon Sisters launched a line of apparel earlier this month that's getting a lot of attention. Hundreds of comments on social media have called their new clothing design “cultural appropriation;” Alaska’s experience with the delta wave that emerged in the COVID-19 pandemic is likened to a “superstorm” in a new study that compares pandemic patterns in regions across the Arctic; and starting this Friday, KBBI is extending local service to include weather, marine forecasts, community calendar announcements and bushlines to our new listeners in Seward.

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of Duncan House Diner and Bay Realty.

Hope McKenney
In 2019, Hope moved to Unalaska/Dutch Harbor to work for Alaska's Energy Desk and KUCB — the westernmost public radio newsroom in the country. She has lived, worked and filed stories from California, New York, Bolivia, Peru, Cuba and Alaska.
