Wednesday Evening 8-31-22

The Homer-based company Salmon Sisters launched a line of apparel earlier this month that's getting a lot of attention. Hundreds of comments on social media have called their new clothing design “cultural appropriation;” Alaska’s experience with the delta wave that emerged in the COVID-19 pandemic is likened to a “superstorm” in a new study that compares pandemic patterns in regions across the Arctic; and starting this Friday, KBBI is extending local service to include weather, marine forecasts, community calendar announcements and bushlines to our new listeners in Seward.

