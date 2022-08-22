© 2022 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Monday Evening 8-22-22

Published August 22, 2022 at 6:30 PM AKDT
A new overhaul to Kenai Peninsula Borough code regarding gravel pits is up for public comment next month — the latest in a years-long effort to rework the borough’s permitting process and draw compromise between those gravel pit owners and those who live nearby; and Alaska’s potential to provide “critical minerals” is the focus of a two-day meeting that got underway Monday morning at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.

