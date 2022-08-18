© 2022 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Thursday Evening 8-18-22

Published August 18, 2022 at 6:30 PM AKDT
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed guidance related to COVID-19 last week, and the Lower Kenai Peninsula followed suit, despite maintaining a high alert status; oil and gas company Marathon Petroleum says global instability is complicating its plans on the Kenai Peninsula; and Alaska State Troopers say they’ve arrested a Fairbanks man connected to an AMBER alert sent Wednesday night for a missing teenage girl.

