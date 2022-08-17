© 2022 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Wednesday Evening 8-17-22

Published August 17, 2022 at 6:30 PM AKDT
Five Homerites are vying for two seats on city council. Monday was the deadline to file as a candidate for the October election; Alaskans headed to the polls Tuesday for their first chance to rank candidates in the special U.S. House general election, as well as to decide who will be ranked in November; and with all precincts reporting, Republican incumbent Senator Gary Stevens has a strong lead in his race for Senate District C, which covers most of the Southern Kenai Peninsula, plus Kodiak, Seward and Cordova.

Hope McKenney
In 2019, Hope moved to Unalaska/Dutch Harbor to work for Alaska's Energy Desk and KUCB — the westernmost public radio newsroom in the country. She has lived, worked and filed stories from California, New York, Bolivia, Peru, Cuba and Alaska.
