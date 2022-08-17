Wednesday Evening 8-17-22

Five Homerites are vying for two seats on city council. Monday was the deadline to file as a candidate for the October election; Alaskans headed to the polls Tuesday for their first chance to rank candidates in the special U.S. House general election, as well as to decide who will be ranked in November; and with all precincts reporting, Republican incumbent Senator Gary Stevens has a strong lead in his race for Senate District C, which covers most of the Southern Kenai Peninsula, plus Kodiak, Seward and Cordova.

