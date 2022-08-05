Friday Evening 8-5-22

Many people are familiar with the Tour de France, which is competitive cycling’s most famous race. The men’s tour is a month-long race that winds through the French countryside every July. However, most people might not be as familiar with the women’s tour. One Homer-grown cyclist finished this year's course, despite overcoming challenges before and during the race; and Alaska’s percentage increase in drug overdose deaths was the highest of any state in the U.S. last year, from 146 deaths in 2020 to 254 in 2021 — a nearly 73% jump. One local group, based in Kenai, is working on an initiative to get more overdose-reversal kits out into the public in the face of the continuing epidemic.

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of Duncan House Diner and Bay Realty.

