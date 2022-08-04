© 2022 KBBI
Thursday Evening 8-4-22

Published August 4, 2022 at 6:30 PM AKDT
There’s a special “youth-only” fishing opener on the Homer Spit this Saturday; a new book by a Sterling-based author is the only guide of its kind to a unique and vast network of canoe trails on the central Kenai Peninsula; and people are leaving Alaska at a rate generally faster than they have over the past thirty years, but it’s not because there’s a lack of work.

