KBBI Newscast

Tuesday Evening 8-2-22

Published August 2, 2022 at 6:30 PM AKDT
Homer’s mayor has thrown his hat in the ring for a third term at the head of city government; The M/V Tustumena is slated to resume service Tuesday after pausing its schedule last month due to critical staffing issues; and with high numbers of sockeye salmon returning to the Russian River, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game is increasing the bag limit there from three fish to six for the remainder of the late run.

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of Duncan House Diner and Bay Realty.

KBBI Newscast
Hope McKenney
In 2019, Hope moved to Unalaska/Dutch Harbor to work for Alaska's Energy Desk and KUCB — the westernmost public radio newsroom in the country. She has lived, worked and filed stories from California, New York, Bolivia, Peru, Cuba and Alaska.
