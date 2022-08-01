Monday Morning 8-1-22

Governor Mike Dunleavy signed a bill Thursday that lets tribes apply to create state-tribal compact schools; the Kenai Peninsula Food Bank delivers food to more than 40 communities on the peninsula, which takes a lot of fuel, this year, after dealing with exceptionally high gas prices, the food bank burned through its entire fuel budget for the year by the summer; and Kenai Animal Rescue flies in rural dogs for spaying and adoption.

The production of the local morning newscast is made possible by the generous support of the Homer Foundation.

