Monday Morning 8-1-22

August 1, 2022
Governor Mike Dunleavy signed a bill Thursday that lets tribes apply to create state-tribal compact schools; the Kenai Peninsula Food Bank delivers food to more than 40 communities on the peninsula, which takes a lot of fuel, this year, after dealing with exceptionally high gas prices, the food bank burned through its entire fuel budget for the year by the summer; and Kenai Animal Rescue flies in rural dogs for spaying and adoption.

The production of the local morning newscast is made possible by the generous support of the Homer Foundation.

Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
