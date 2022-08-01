Monday Evening 8-1-22

Homer’s Independent Living Center has received a $98,962 grant to train staff working with individuals with traumatic brain injuries; this year, after dealing with exceptionally high gas prices, the Kenai Peninsula Food Bank burned through its entire fuel budget for the year by the summer; and Gov. Mike Dunleavy signed a bill Thursday that lets Tribes apply to create state-tribal compact schools.

