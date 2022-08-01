© 2022 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Newscast Podcast Logo
KBBI Newscast

Monday Evening 8-1-22

Published August 1, 2022 at 6:30 PM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe

Homer’s Independent Living Center has received a $98,962 grant to train staff working with individuals with traumatic brain injuries; this year, after dealing with exceptionally high gas prices, the Kenai Peninsula Food Bank burned through its entire fuel budget for the year by the summer; and Gov. Mike Dunleavy signed a bill Thursday that lets Tribes apply to create state-tribal compact schools.

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of Duncan House Diner and Bay Realty.

KBBI Newscast
Hope McKenney
In 2019, Hope moved to Unalaska/Dutch Harbor to work for Alaska's Energy Desk and KUCB — the westernmost public radio newsroom in the country. She has lived, worked and filed stories from California, New York, Bolivia, Peru, Cuba and Alaska.
See stories by Hope McKenney