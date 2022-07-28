Thursday Morning 7-28-22

Last week, the White House announced U.S. gas prices had been on the decline for over a month, marking some of the fastest price declines in a decade. But while gas prices across the nation have been steadily decreasing since they peaked in mid-June, Alaska drivers haven’t been so lucky; and sailings on the M/V Tustumena have been canceled until Saturday, July 30 due to a critical crew shortage.

