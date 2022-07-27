© 2022 KBBI
Wednesday Evening 7-27-22

Published July 27, 2022 at 6:30 PM AKDT
Last week, the White House announced U.S. gas prices had been on the decline for over a month, marking some of the fastest price declines in a decade. But while gas prices across the nation have been steadily decreasing since they peaked mid-June, Alaska drivers haven’t been so lucky; members of the public have until Friday to submit input about the future of Gulf of Alaska climate change research to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration; and two Alaska Native girls who died more than 100 years ago at a boarding school in Pennsylvania – including one from Kodiak Island – have returned home.

