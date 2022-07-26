Tuesday Evening 7-26-22

Alaska State Troopers say they’ve charged a Kenai man for illegally placing a camera in the bathroom of a Soldotna gym; one woman with Soldotna roots is gearing up for an all-women’s offroading rally this fall; the Alaska Beacon reports that Gov. Mike Dunleavy will sign a bill giving state recognition to Alaska’s 229 federally recognized Native tribes this week; and families enrolled in state-funded homeschool programs in Alaska can use their student funding allotments to pay for some private school classes.

