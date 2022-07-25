© 2022 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Newscast Podcast Logo
KBBI Newscast

Monday Morning 7-25-22

Published July 25, 2022 at 10:00 AM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe

Three days after they were ordered to take their nets out of the water, Cook Inlet set-netters are suing the state over the fishery’s closure, in a case filed in state court this week, the Cook Inlet Fishermen's Fund, representing Cook Inlet fishermen, said the state’s mismanaging the east-side set-net fishery to the benefit of other user groups; and there are many ways to learn about the history and culture of Homer, especially in the summer, one way is the Homer Harbor tour which has been going on since the mid-1990s.


Three days after they were ordered to take their nets out of the water, Cook Inlet set-netters are suing the state over the fishery’s closure, in a case filed in state court this week, the Cook Inlet Fishermen's Fund, representing Cook Inlet fishermen, said the state’s mismanaging the east-side set-net fishery to the benefit of other user groups; and there are many ways to learn about the history and culture of Homer, especially in the summer, one way is the Homer Harbor tour, which has been going on since the mid-1990s.

The production of the local morning newscast is made possible by the generous support of the Homer Foundation.

KBBI Newscast
Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
See stories by Simon Lopez