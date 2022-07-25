Monday Morning 7-25-22

Three days after they were ordered to take their nets out of the water, Cook Inlet set-netters are suing the state over the fishery’s closure, in a case filed in state court this week, the Cook Inlet Fishermen's Fund, representing Cook Inlet fishermen, said the state’s mismanaging the east-side set-net fishery to the benefit of other user groups; and there are many ways to learn about the history and culture of Homer, especially in the summer, one way is the Homer Harbor tour, which has been going on since the mid-1990s.

