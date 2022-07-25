© 2022 KBBI
Monday Evening 7-25-22

Published July 25, 2022 at 6:30 PM AKDT
The Bunnell Street Arts Center is raising money for a public art installation at Bishop’s Beach park that will spotlight the long legacy of Indigenous stewardship of local lands on the southern Kenai Peninsula; and sockeye counts hit highs on the Kasilof and Kenai Rivers last week, and over the weekend, those numbers drew crowds of anglers down to the Kenai Peninsula to try their rods and dip nets at the local sport and personal-use fisheries.

