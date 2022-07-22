Friday Morning 7-22-22

A new frontier in science came into human view this week when NASA released the first five images from the James Webb Space Telescope. A successor to the Hubble Telescope, launched into space in 1990, the Webb launched in December, and its stunning images show us farther reaches of space than have ever been glimpsed by humans before; Summer tourists have been the primary drivers of Homer's local economy and lodging options for decades. According to city officials, many local homes are only available for short-term leases, which essentially makes it impossible for people looking for longer-term affordable housing to find it; and The Alaska Court System will open a new program this fall to help tenants and landlords avoid evictions.

