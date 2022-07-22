Friday Evening 7-22-22

A record number of sockeye salmon passed through the sonar on the Kasilof River on Wednesday; summer tourists have been the primary drivers of Homer's local economy and lodging options for decades, but many local homes are only available for short-term leases, which essentially makes it impossible for people looking for longer-term affordable housing to find it; and there are many ways to learn about the history and culture of Homer, especially in the summer. One way is the Homer Harbor tour which has been going on since the mid-1990s.

