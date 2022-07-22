© 2022 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Newscast Podcast Logo
KBBI Newscast

Friday Evening 7-22-22

Published July 22, 2022 at 6:30 PM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe

A record number of sockeye salmon passed through the sonar on the Kasilof River on Wednesday; summer tourists have been the primary drivers of Homer's local economy and lodging options for decades, but many local homes are only available for short-term leases, which essentially makes it impossible for people looking for longer-term affordable housing to find it; and there are many ways to learn about the history and culture of Homer, especially in the summer. One way is the Homer Harbor tour which has been going on since the mid-1990s.

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of Duncan House Diner and Bay Realty.

KBBI Newscast
Hope McKenney
In 2019, Hope moved to Unalaska/Dutch Harbor to work for Alaska's Energy Desk and KUCB — the westernmost public radio newsroom in the country. She has lived, worked and filed stories from California, New York, Bolivia, Peru, Cuba and Alaska.
See stories by Hope McKenney