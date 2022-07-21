© 2022 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Newscast Podcast Logo
KBBI Newscast

Thursday Morning 7-21-22

Published July 21, 2022 at 10:00 AM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe

The Kenai Community Library is one of 60 U.S. libraries partnering with NASA this year through the NASA@MyLibrary program, the library used some of those grant funds to bring two new additions to its collection, and this week, it celebrated an astronomical milestone in the science world; and two locals are trying to bring back the Civil Air Patrol to Homer the program is the “civilian arm” of the U.S. Air Force – and made up of cadet and adult volunteers. Squadrons are located throughout the state – including one in Kenai, CAP provides aid during natural disasters and assists the Air Force and local emergency service agencies – like the police and fire departments – in search and rescues.

The production of the local morning newscast is made possible by the generous support of the Homer Foundation.

KBBI Newscast
Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
See stories by Simon Lopez