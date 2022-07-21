Thursday Morning 7-21-22

The Kenai Community Library is one of 60 U.S. libraries partnering with NASA this year through the NASA@MyLibrary program, the library used some of those grant funds to bring two new additions to its collection, and this week, it celebrated an astronomical milestone in the science world; and two locals are trying to bring back the Civil Air Patrol to Homer the program is the “civilian arm” of the U.S. Air Force – and made up of cadet and adult volunteers. Squadrons are located throughout the state – including one in Kenai, CAP provides aid during natural disasters and assists the Air Force and local emergency service agencies – like the police and fire departments – in search and rescues.

The production of the local morning newscast is made possible by the generous support of the Homer Foundation.