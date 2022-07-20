© 2022 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Newscast Podcast Logo
KBBI Newscast

Wednesday Evening 7-20-22

Published July 20, 2022 at 6:30 PM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe

Two locals are trying to bring back the Civil Air Patrol to Homer. The program is the “civilian arm” of the U.S. Air Force and made up of cadet and adult volunteers; and on the Kenai Peninsula, throughout Alaska and everywhere else across the country, callers looking to reach the National Suicide Prevention Line now just have to dial three digits: 9-8-8.

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of Duncan House Diner and Bay Realty.

KBBI Newscast
Hope McKenney
In 2019, Hope moved to Unalaska/Dutch Harbor to work for Alaska's Energy Desk and KUCB — the westernmost public radio newsroom in the country. She has lived, worked and filed stories from California, New York, Bolivia, Peru, Cuba and Alaska.
See stories by Hope McKenney