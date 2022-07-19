© 2022 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Tuesday Evening 7-19-22

Published July 19, 2022 at 6:30 PM AKDT
The wet weather over the weekend brought the wildfire risk substantially down on the Kenai Peninsula, prompting fire managers to lift restrictions on burning; the Libby McNeil Libby 76, the historic sailboat that left Homer earlier this month and is on its way to Naknek, is stuck in Igiugig, on the southwest corner of Lake Iliamna; and a new totem pole honoring missing and murdered Indigenous women will be raised in the Prince of Wales Island community of Klawock at the end of the month.

