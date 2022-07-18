Monday Morning 7-18-22

© 2022 KBBI
A volunteer group in Cooper Landing with a fun name and a messy job has been keeping unmanned dump sites on the Kenai Peninsula clean for more than 25 years; and Money from the federal infrastructure bill Congress passed last November is helping Alaska with a myriad of different projects, the funds are also going to help the Alaska Energy Authority build out a corridor of electric vehicle fast-chargers along the road system, which it hopes will make it easier for current and future EV users to get around the state.

