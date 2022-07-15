Friday Morning 7-15-22

Dozens of gillnetting boats powered by motors leave the Homer Harbor every year to fish for salmon in the waters of Bristol Bay, this summer, a unique boat will join them. An 80-year-old restored wooden sailboat -- powered mostly by wind and sail -- left Homer last week for the 300-mile journey to Naknek; and COVID-19 numbers continue to climb across the lower Kenai Peninsula, according to local public health officials.

