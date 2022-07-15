© 2022 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Newscast Podcast Logo
KBBI Newscast

Friday Morning 7-15-22

Published July 15, 2022 at 10:00 AM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe

Dozens of gillnetting boats powered by motors leave the Homer Harbor every year to fish for salmon in the waters of Bristol Bay, this summer, a unique boat will join them. An 80-year-old restored wooden sailboat -- powered mostly by wind and sail -- left Homer last week for the 300-mile journey to Naknek; and COVID-19 numbers continue to climb across the lower Kenai Peninsula, according to local public health officials.

The production of the local morning newscast is made possible by the generous support of the Homer Foundation.

KBBI Newscast
Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
See stories by Simon Lopez