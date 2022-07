The central Kenai Peninsula generates a lot of trash, especially in the summer when there’s an uptick in events and visitors; a June drag performance at a city park in Soldotna prompted an outpouring of online pushback last month; and Alaskans will soon be able to reach a suicide prevention hotline by calling a three-digit number.

