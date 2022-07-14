© 2022 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Newscast Podcast Logo
KBBI Newscast

Thursday Evening 7-14-22

Published July 14, 2022 at 6:30 PM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe

Dozens of gillnetting boats powered by motors leave the Homer Harbor every year to fish for salmon in the waters of Bristol Bay, and last week, an 80-year-old restored wooden sailboat, powered mostly by wind and sail, left Homer for the 300-mile journey to Naknek; and COVID-19 numbers continue to climb across the lower Kenai Peninsula, according to local public health officials.

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of Duncan House Diner and Bay Realty.

KBBI Newscast
Hope McKenney
In 2019, Hope moved to Unalaska/Dutch Harbor to work for Alaska's Energy Desk and KUCB — the westernmost public radio newsroom in the country. She has lived, worked and filed stories from California, New York, Bolivia, Peru, Cuba and Alaska.
See stories by Hope McKenney