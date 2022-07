You might have noticed a new voice on the airwaves lately.

Hope McKenney joined us as KBBI’s new News Director late last month, after reporting in the Aleutian Islands for the past three years. KBBI's Desiree Hagen sat down with Hope to talk about where she comes from, her adjustment to Homer, and where she hopes to take the station’s newsroom.

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of Duncan House Diner and Bay Realty.