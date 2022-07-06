© 2022 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Wednesday Evening 7-6-22

Published July 6, 2022 at 6:30 PM AKDT
The Kenai Borough Assembly convened for just under an hour Tuesday night to pass several ordinances; in a new proposed plan for offshore drilling, the U.S. Department of the Interior floated the idea of auctioning off leases to oil and gas companies in Cook Inlet in 2026, in addition to 10 lease sales proposed for the Gulf of Mexico over the next five years; and a 14-year-old girl died in an ATV accident just outside of Ninilchik over the weekend.

