© 2022 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Newscast Podcast Logo
KBBI Newscast

Friday Evening 7-1-22

Published July 1, 2022 at 6:30 PM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe

Much of Interior and Southcentral Alaska is under an emergency burn closure starting at midnight Friday; the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that the Environmental Protection Agency lacks authority to broadly regulate greenhouse gases as pollutants; and anyone on the Kenai Peninsula who enjoys bowling has had to make the long journey to Anchorage as the fate of the bowling alley in Kenai has remained in limbo.

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of Duncan House Diner and Bay Realty.

KBBI Newscast
Hope McKenney
In 2019, Hope moved to Unalaska/Dutch Harbor to work for Alaska's Energy Desk and KUCB — the westernmost public radio newsroom in the country. She has lived, worked and filed stories from California, New York, Bolivia, Peru, Cuba and Alaska.
See stories by Hope McKenney