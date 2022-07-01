Friday Evening 7-1-22
Much of Interior and Southcentral Alaska is under an emergency burn closure starting at midnight Friday; the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that the Environmental Protection Agency lacks authority to broadly regulate greenhouse gases as pollutants; and anyone on the Kenai Peninsula who enjoys bowling has had to make the long journey to Anchorage as the fate of the bowling alley in Kenai has remained in limbo.
