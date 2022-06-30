Thursday Evening 6-30-22
COVID-19 case numbers continue to climb across the lower Kenai Peninsula, but local public health officials say changes that go into effect Friday might discourage people from testing; children under 5 years old began getting COVID vaccines in Alaska last week; and while there are no large wildfires in the Kenai area, smoke from the Interior is blowing down to the region and the state’s Department of Environmental Conservation has issued a “moderate” air quality warning for Southcentral Alaska.
