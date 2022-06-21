© 2022 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Tuesday Morning 6-21-22

Published June 21, 2022 at 10:00 AM AKDT
The production of the local morning newscast is made possible by the generous support of the Homer Foundation. A myriad of fires have plagued southwest Alaska this month, but different agencies took the lead on managing the various blazes. The COVID-19 pandemic contributed to a dramatic increase in excess deaths in Alaska in 2020 and 2021. The Midnight Sun Powwow organization has decided to postpone its event for the third year in a row.

Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
