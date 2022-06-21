Tuesday Morning 6-21-22

The production of the local morning newscast is made possible by the generous support of the Homer Foundation. A myriad of fires have plagued southwest Alaska this month, but different agencies took the lead on managing the various blazes. The COVID-19 pandemic contributed to a dramatic increase in excess deaths in Alaska in 2020 and 2021. The Midnight Sun Powwow organization has decided to postpone its event for the third year in a row.
