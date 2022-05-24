© 2022 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Tuesday Morning 5-24-22

May 24, 2022
The production of the local morning newscast is made possible by the generous support of the Homer Foundation. Theresa "Tessie" Evans is Nanwalek's first deaf graduate. Technicians surveyed the beaches at Clam Gulch and Nilnilchik this spring, hoping to find abundant enough populations of razor clams to open the beaches back up to clammers.

