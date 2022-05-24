Tuesday Morning 5-24-22

The production of the local morning newscast is made possible by the generous support of the Homer Foundation. Theresa "Tessie" Evans is Nanwalek's first deaf graduate. Technicians surveyed the beaches at Clam Gulch and Nilnilchik this spring, hoping to find abundant enough populations of razor clams to open the beaches back up to clammers.
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.