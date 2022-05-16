Monday Morning 5-16-22

The production of the local morning newscast is made possible by the generous support of the Homer Foundation. Hilcorp says it may not meet high natural gas needs during the next contract cycle. The City of Homer released its most recent Water Quality Test Results last week.
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.