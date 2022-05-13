© 2022 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Friday Morning 5-13-22

Published May 13, 2022 at 10:00 AM AKDT
The production of the local morning newscast is made possible by the generous support of the Homer Foundation. A Federal lease sale in Cook Inlet waters was canceled earlier this week. KBBI’s Josh Krohn hosted the Regular Thursday Covid Brief, joined by South Peninsula Hospital’s Derotha Ferraro, Public Health Nurse Lorne Caroll and School District Spokesperson Pegge Erkeneff.


Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
