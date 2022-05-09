© 2022 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Monday Morning 5-9-22

Published May 9, 2022 at 10:00 AM AKDT
The production of the local morning newscast is made possible by the generous support of the Homer Foundation. Many Americans were horrified when Russia invaded Ukraine. Some people sent money and supplies; others manufactured critical equipment; and some Americans even flew to Europe to help in any way they could. A group of champion powerlifters have started training for this summer’s Special Olympics in Kodiak. The federal government will manage the Yukon River salmon fishery this summer where the river passes through federal lands.



KBBI Newscast
Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
