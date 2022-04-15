Friday Morning 4-15-22

On the regular Thursday Covid Brief with host Josh Krohn, guests were South Peninsula Hospital’s Derotha Ferraro, Public Health Nurse Lorne Caroll and School District Spokesperson Pegge Erkeneff. As the snow melts, many people are dusting off their bicycles and looking forward to springtime riding on paved roads and trails. But some cyclists use wider tires to access a variety of terrain inaccessible on standard bicycle tires.
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.