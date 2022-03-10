Thursday Morning 3-10-22

Oil and gas company Hilcorp paid federal regulators over $180,000 for taking too long to inspect and repair dozens of leaks in Cook Inlet and on the North Slope. The federal government will fund relocation efforts for 6 Alaska communities threatened by erosion and flooding. The South Central Region Women's High School Basketball Tournament begins this morning.
