KBBI Newscast

Thursday Morning 3-10-22

Published March 10, 2022 at 10:00 AM AKST
Oil and gas company Hilcorp paid federal regulators over $180,000 for taking too long to inspect and repair dozens of leaks in Cook Inlet and on the North Slope. The federal government will fund relocation efforts for 6 Alaska communities threatened by erosion and flooding. The South Central Region Women's High School Basketball Tournament begins this morning.

