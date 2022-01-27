Thursday Evening 1-27-22

Hospitalizations are trailing Omicron-driven Covid-19 infections locally, mirroring wider trends. And the make-up of the governor's Bycatch Taskforce is considered. Snow is expected to continue into Saturday.
Jay Barrett, KBBI's new News Director should be a familiar voice to our listeners. He's been contributing to Kenai Peninsula news for the last three years out of KDLL Kenai, and was the voice of The Alaska Fisheries Report from KMXT for 12 years. Jay worked for KBBI about 20 years ago as the Central Peninsula Reporter at KDLL.