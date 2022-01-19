© 2022 KBBI
Wednesday Morning 1-19-22

January 19, 2022
KBBI's Jay Barrett talked with MAPP facilitator Hannah Gustafson about the organization and today's Coffee Table. Next Wednesday there will be Operation Homeless Connect fairs in Homer and Anchorpoint. KHNS' Mike Swasey reports on last summer's blue mussel die-off in Skagway.

Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
