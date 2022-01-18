Tuesday Evening 1-18-22

We preview tomorrow's Coffee Table with the facilitator of MAPP of the SKP. Project Homeless Connect will happen next week in Homer and Anchor Point. Look for snow developing tonight, changing to rain Wednesday.
Jay Barrett, KBBI's new News Director should be a familiar voice to our listeners. He's been contributing to Kenai Peninsula news for the last three years out of KDLL Kenai, and was the voice of The Alaska Fisheries Report from KMXT for 12 years. Jay worked for KBBI about 20 years ago as the Central Peninsula Reporter at KDLL.