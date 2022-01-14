Friday Evening 1-14-22

District 9's Mike Tupper talks about his first months on the KPB Assembly. There are a lot of problems with ferry service this winter, but it should get better. Look for rain tonight with cooling temperatures by Sunday.
Jay Barrett, KBBI's new News Director should be a familiar voice to our listeners. He's been contributing to Kenai Peninsula news for the last three years out of KDLL Kenai, and was the voice of The Alaska Fisheries Report from KMXT for 12 years. Jay worked for KBBI about 20 years ago as the Central Peninsula Reporter at KDLL.