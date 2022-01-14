© 2022 KBBI
Friday Evening 1-14-22

District 9's Mike Tupper talks about his first months on the KPB Assembly. There are a lot of problems with ferry service this winter, but it should get better. Look for rain tonight with cooling temperatures by Sunday.

