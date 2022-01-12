Wednesday Evening 1-12-22

More than a dozen Covid-19 cases have been identified at Homer High School, and universal masking will go into effect Thursday. Rep. Vance pre-files a bill protecting Israel in state agency contracts. And a pooch survives nearly a week in the deep cold after being frightened off by fireworks. Expect rain to develop overnight.
Jay Barrett, KBBI's new News Director should be a familiar voice to our listeners. He's been contributing to Kenai Peninsula news for the last three years out of KDLL Kenai, and was the voice of The Alaska Fisheries Report from KMXT for 12 years. Jay worked for KBBI about 20 years ago as the Central Peninsula Reporter at KDLL.