Tuesday Evening 1-11-22

South Peninsula Hospital has its first Covid positive among residents of long term care. A green approach to runoff is welcome news to many in Homer. And Brent Sass wins the CB300. Look for increasing snow and rain overnight.
Jay Barrett, KBBI's new News Director should be a familiar voice to our listeners. He's been contributing to Kenai Peninsula news for the last three years out of KDLL Kenai, and was the voice of The Alaska Fisheries Report from KMXT for 12 years. Jay worked for KBBI about 20 years ago as the Central Peninsula Reporter at KDLL.