Thursday Evening 1-6-22

South Peninsula Hospital's Chief Medical Officer took listener questions on this morning's Covid Brief, which we excerpt here. Jury trials are resuming in Homer Court; and remembering Alaska's greatest philanthropist. Warming temperatures and snow are in the weekend forecast.
Jay Barrett, KBBI's new News Director should be a familiar voice to our listeners. He's been contributing to Kenai Peninsula news for the last three years out of KDLL Kenai, and was the voice of The Alaska Fisheries Report from KMXT for 12 years. Jay worked for KBBI about 20 years ago as the Central Peninsula Reporter at KDLL.