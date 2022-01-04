Tuesday Evening 1-4-22

Ice in Homer Harbor is making life difficult for small boats. Sen. Stevens reports on the federal windfall for Alaska projects, and there's a new opening on the Board of Fish. Look for cold temps to continue through the weekend.
Jay Barrett, KBBI's new News Director should be a familiar voice to our listeners. He's been contributing to Kenai Peninsula news for the last three years out of KDLL Kenai, and was the voice of The Alaska Fisheries Report from KMXT for 12 years. Jay worked for KBBI about 20 years ago as the Central Peninsula Reporter at KDLL.