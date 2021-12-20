Monday Evening 12-20-21

Repair of a leaking water main took a backseat after a natural gas main was broken on Lake Street. The founder of Share the Spirit is recognized in Congress, and there's rain and snow in tonight's forecast.
Jay Barrett, KBBI's new News Director should be a familiar voice to our listeners. He's been contributing to Kenai Peninsula news for the last three years out of KDLL Kenai, and was the voice of The Alaska Fisheries Report from KMXT for 12 years. Jay worked for KBBI about 20 years ago as the Central Peninsula Reporter at KDLL.