Thursday Evening 12/16/21

Free home COVID-19 test kits are available at South Peninsula Hospital, and local birders are gearing up for their biggest day of the year: The Audubon Christmas Bird Count. Expect a little bit of snow into tomorrow, with temperatures continuing to warm.
Jay Barrett, KBBI's new News Director should be a familiar voice to our listeners. He's been contributing to Kenai Peninsula news for the last three years out of KDLL Kenai, and was the voice of The Alaska Fisheries Report from KMXT for 12 years. Jay worked for KBBI about 20 years ago as the Central Peninsula Reporter at KDLL.